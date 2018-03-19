John Musker, Co-Director Of ‘Aladdin’ And ‘Moana,’ Retires From Disney After 40 Years

John Musker is retiring from Walt Disney Animation Studios after 40 years.

Starting at Disney in 1977, Musker, 64, had been a key figure at the Disney animation studio since the early-1980s, where he co-directed and co-wrote seven features with his creative partner Ron Clements: The Great Mouse Detective, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Hercules, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog, and Moana. It’s a monumental and admirable filmmaking legacy – and we can only hope that Musker will someday talk about his experiences making those films and working at the studio in an autobiography.

On Sunday afternoon, a retirement party was held for Musker at the Pickwick Gardens in Burbank. Here’s some pics of the festivities from those who were lucky enough to attend: