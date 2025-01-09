Devastating Fires Across Los Angeles Impact Film And Animation Industry

Since Tuesday, multiple fires raging across Los Angeles, spurred by high winds, have resulted in thousands of burned homes and businesses, over 130,000 evacuees, and five deaths.

The Eaton Fire, which is either burning or prompting mandatory evacuations in Altadena, Pasadena, and La Cañada Flintridge, is particularly impactful to the animation community, as large numbers of people who work in the industry reside in those cities.

Obviously, prioritizing the safety of people is more important than any canceled or postponed film industry activities, but below is a look at some of the impacts that the fires are having on the animation and film community. On behalf of the Cartoon Brew team, we are thinking of everyone who has been affected by the L.A. wildfires and hope that you are staying safe.