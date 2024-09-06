The European Animation Awards Are Back After A Six-Year Hiatus (Full List Of Nominees)
The European Animation Awards, also known as the Emile Awards, are back after a six-year hiatus.
Two editions of the awards were presented in 2017 and 2018, before the ceremony abruptly went on hiatus in 2019 due to financial difficulties.
The awards have been significantly revamped since the last edition, and will no longer take place in France. Rather, this new edition of the Emile Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, September 23, at the Apollon Municipal Theatre of Ermoupolis on Syros Island, Greece, as part of the Animasyros Int’l Animation Festival.
Another major change is that the awards will now focus exclusively on features and shorts across 10 categories. Awards that were previously dedicated to television animation, commissioned work, and student films have been eliminated.
The awards, which were previously organized by French animation professionals, are now being organized by an committee that includes industry figures from across the European Union. The committee consists of Rashid Aghamaliyev (Azerbaijan/Czech Republic), Carolina Lopez Caballero (Spain), Olivier Catherin (France), Juan Carlos Concha (Spain) Nancy Denney-Phelps (Belgium), Mariam Kandelaki (Georgia), Vassilis Karamitsanis (Greece), Holger Lang (Austria), Libor Nemeškal (Czech Republic), Kerdi Oengo (Estonia), Aneta Ozorek (Netherlands/Poland), Réka Temple (Hungary), Daniel Šuljić (Croatia), and Anna Zača (Latvia).
Here are the nominees for the 2024 edition of the Emile Awards:
FEATURE FILMS
Five awards will be handed out in the feature film categories:
- Best Writing in a Feature
- Best Soundtrack in a Feature
- Best Backgrounds and Character Design in a Feature
- Best Animation in a Feature
- Best Of The Best Feature
All of the following features are eligible nominated for the above categories:
- Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (France, Luxemburg, Canada, Netherlands), director Pierre Földes, produced by Tom Dercourt, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron
- Chicken for Linda! (France, Italy), directors Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach, produced by Marc Irmer, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron
- Mars Express (France), director Jeremie Perin, produced by Didier Creste
- My Grandfather’s Demons (Portugal, Spain, France), director Nuno Beato, produced by Nuno Beato, Diego Carvalho, Emmanuel Quillet, Martine Vidalenc, Carlos Juárez and Xosé Manuel Zapata Pérez
- My Love Affair with Marriage (Luxemburg, United States, Latvia), director Signe Baumane, produced by Roberts Vinovskis, Sturgis Warner, Raoul Nadalet and Signe Baumane
- Nayola (Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, France), director José Miguel Ribeiro, produced Ana Carina, Arnoud Rijken, Michiel Snijders, Linda Sterckx, Geert Van Goethem, Serge Kestmont, Tomás Oom Martins
- Rosa and the Stone Troll (Denmark), director Karla Nor Holmbäck, produced by Marie Bro
- Tender Metalheads (Spain), director Joan Tomas Monfort & Carlos Perez-Reche, produced by Juanjo Saez
- Unicorn Wars (Spain, France, United Kingdom), director Alberto Vázquez, produced by Ivan Minambres, Chelo Loureiro, Nicolas Schmerkin
SHORT FILMS
Best Backgrounds and Characters in Short Film
- A Kind of Testament (France), director Stephen Vuillemin
- Above the Clouds (Hungary), director Vivien Hárshegyi, produced by József Fülöp
- Ice Merchants (Portugal, United Kingdom, France), director João Gonzalez, produced by Bruno Caetano and Michael Proença
- Eeva (Estonia, Croatia), directors Lucija Mrzljak & Morten Tšinakov, produced by Draško Ivezić and Kalev Tamm
- Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland), director Barbara Rupik, produced by Polish National Film School in Łodz
Best Animation in Short Film
- 27 (France, Hungary), director Flóra Anna Buda, produced by Emmanuel-Alan Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Péter Benjámin Lukács and Gábor Osváth
- A Kind of Testament (France), director Stephen Vuillemin
- Electra (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) director Daria Kashcheeva, produced by Zuzana Krivkova Martin Vandas, Tomáš Šimon, Olivier Catherin, Richard Van Den Boom, Juraj Krasnohorsky
- The Family Portrait (Croatia, France, Serbia), director Lea Vidaković, produced by Draško Ivezić
- Nun or Never! (Finland), director Heta Jäälinoja, produced by Jani Lehto
- Above the Clouds (Hungary), director Vivien Hárshegyi, produced by József Fülöp
- Ice Merchants (Portugal, United Kingdom, France), director João Gonzalez, produced by Bruno Caetano and Michael Proença
- Eeva (Estonia, Croatia), directors Lucija Mrzljak & Morten Tšinakov, produced by Draško Ivezić and Kalev Tamm
- Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland), director Barbara Rupik, produced by Polish National Film School in Łodz
Best Sound Design and Music in Short Film
- Greylands (Switzerland), director Charlotte Waltert, Alvaro Schoeck, produced by Saskia von Virág
- Misaligned (Poland, Latvia), directed by Marta Magnuska, produced by Piotr Szczepanowicz, Grzegorz Wacławek, Sabine Andersone
- A Kind of Testament (France), director Stephen Vuillemin
- The Family Portrait (Croatia, France, Serbia), director Lea Vidaković, produced by Draško Ivezić
Best Innovative Short Film
- A Kind of Testament (France), director Stephen Vuillemin
- Electra (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) director Daria Kashcheeva, produced by Zuzana Krivkova Martin Vandas, Tomáš Šimon, Olivier Catherin, Richard Van Den Boom, Juraj Krasnohorsky
- Goodbye Jérôme (France), directors Chloé Farr, Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, produced by GOBELINS, l’école de l’image
- Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland), director Barbara Rupik, produced by Polish National Film School in Łodz
- The Miracle (France, Belgium; Netherlands), director Nienke Deutz, produced by Annemie Degryse, Peter Lindhout, Koji Nelissen and Derk-Jan Warrink
Best of the Best Short Film
- 27 (France, Hungary), director Flóra Anna Buda, produced by Péter Benjámin Lukács and Gábor Osváth
- Above the Clouds (Hungary), director Vivien Hárshegyi, produced by József Fülöp
- A Kind of Testament (France), director Stephen Vuillemin
- The Family Portrait (Croatia, France, Serbia), director Lea Vidaković, produced by Draško Ivezić
- Ice Merchants (Portugal, United Kingdom, France), director João Gonzalez, produced by Bruno Caetano and Michael Proença