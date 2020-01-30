VES Awards 2020: ‘The Lion King’ Wins Most Awards, ‘Missing Link’ Takes Top Animation Honor (Complete List Of Winners)

The Visual Effects Society presented the 18th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The awards recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials, and video games.

The honors were spread out more evenly than in past years. For example, three different films won the four awards dedicated to animated features: Laika’s Missing Link accepted the top award for visual effects in an animated feature, as well as outstanding animated character, while Pixar’s Toy Story 4 won for created environment and Frozen 2 took the prize for effects simulation.

It’s been a fascinating and exciting awards season to watch as the various awards bodies have selected relatively diverse winners. Klaus, which overperformed last weekend at the Annie Awards, came up empty-handed in the two VES categories in which it was nominated, while Missing Link, which couldn’t break through at the Annies, won the two most prestigious VES animation categories (which it adds alongside its earlier Golden Globe win). Meanwhile the Oscar frontrunner Toy Story 4 picked up the Producers Guild Award for animated feature, but has otherwise had a fairly quiet award season.