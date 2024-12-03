European Union To Spend Over $4 Million And 3 Years To Create Report On European Animation Industry

Animation in Europe (AiE), a group of animation producer associations in 22 European Union countries, has teamed up with a group of European universities to put together Anima Mundi, which it describes as the “first academic, interdisciplinary, and multistakeholder project dedicated to the European animation industry ecosystem.”

The project is scheduled to be compiled between February 2025 and July 2028, and will be supported by a 4 million euro (USD$4.2 million) grant from the European Commission’s Horizon Europe program. The goal of the study is to address challenges related to intellectual property, content dissemination, and cross-border partnerships in the European animation industry.

AiE has listed among its deliverables for the project: the creation of a European Animation brand, a policymaking dashboard, and toolkits for enhancing IP management and discoverability.

The announcement of the Anima Mundi undertaking happened during the third edition of Animar_BCN, which took place last week in Barcelona. The event, which gathered over 90 delegates from 60 European organizations dedicated to animation, provided a platform to discuss topics shaping the European animation industry, including the impact of artificial intelligence, sustainable animation practices, media regulation, and the growth of co-production.