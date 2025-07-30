Sign up to get our news digest — delivered directly to your inbox twice a week.

Sony Pictures Animation has released the first trailer for GOAT, an original animated action-comedy set in an animal-occupied world where a small goat named Will dreams of going pro in the brutal, biome-shifting sport of roarball. Directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, the film combines underdog grit with basketball culture flair and is set to hit theaters February 13, 2026.

Here’s what else we know about the film: