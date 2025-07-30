Sony’s ‘GOAT’ Trailer Unleashes Stylized Chaos In A Full-Contact Animal Sports Comedy
Sony Pictures Animation has released the first trailer for GOAT, an original animated action-comedy set in an animal-occupied world where a small goat named Will dreams of going pro in the brutal, biome-shifting sport of roarball. Directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, the film combines underdog grit with basketball culture flair and is set to hit theaters February 13, 2026.
Here’s what else we know about the film:
- Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) leads the voice cast as Will, a scrappy goat determined to defy the odds and prove he belongs in the ROAR League, a co-ed, full-contact sport where towering predators rule the court. Will joins the Vineland Thorns, a top-tier team filled with skeptical, larger-than-life teammates.
- Roarball, the film’s central sport, is a chaotic, stylized fusion of basketball and extreme terrain; arenas shift mid-game between volcanic eruptions, jungle overgrowth, and icy collapse. To nail the action, former NBA star Andre Iguodala consulted on gameplay mechanics, bringing added realism to the exaggerated mayhem.
- The film boasts an impressive roster of voice talent, including Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Nicola Coughlan, Patton Oswalt, and Jenifer Lewis.
- Character designs by Eran Alboher and branding by designer Emily Morgan give the film a fresh, sports-meets-streetwear aesthetic. Costume designer Dominique Dawson lends fashion-forward credibility, outfitting characters in high-end casual looks and Under Armour (Curry’s commercial partner) gear reminiscent of real-world NBA style.
- GOAT is produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman, with executive producers Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder. The film was first teased at Annecy with work-in-progress footage that hinted at a fast, funny, and visually bold sports movie with franchise potential.