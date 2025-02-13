Criterion Collection To Release ‘Flow’ In A 4K Special Edition

Sideshow and Janus Films have announced that Gints Zilbalodis’ multi-award-winning, Oscar-nominated film Flow will be joining the prestigious Criterion Collection of custom-curated, cineaste-beloved, home video releases later this year.

In a quote from Zilbalodis, the 30-year-old writer/director hints that the upcoming 4K special edition release will include a bounty of supplemental features:

It’s an absolute dream come true to see Flow featured in the Criterion Collection alongside the legendary filmmakers I grew up admiring, like [Alfonso] Cuarón, [Wes] Anderson, and [Martin] Scorsese. I can’t thank Criterion enough for this incredible honor! I’m thrilled to collaborate with them on the ultimate 4K special edition of Flow. I have so much great stuff to share. It’s going to be amazing!

Flow is currently nominated for best animated feature and best international feature (Latvia) at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, which will be presented on March 2.

The film has already won numerous other accolades, including awards from the Golden Globes, the European Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle, the National Board of Review, two Annie Awards, and the Los Angeles Films Critics Association. Flow is also currently nominated at the BAFTA Awards, the Césars, the ACE Eddie awards, and the Arts Directors Guild Awards.

The $3.5 million film — a dialogueless, meditative tale of a cat struggling for survival in a postdiluvian world — recently surpassed $4 million at the North American box office and has grossed nearly $16 million worldwide. On streaming, Flow will debut on Max in the U.S. tomorrow, and will debut on HBO linear this Saturday, February 15, at 6:30 pm ET.

The Criterion Collection rarely released animation in its early years, and even today, its animation offerings are seriously meager, representing less than one-half of one percent of their releases. The company’s website lists only five other fully-animated physical media titles that are currently available: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Watership Down, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Fantastic Planet, and WALL·E.