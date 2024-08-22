‘Bojack Horseman’ Creator Returns To Netflix For New Adult Animated Comedy ‘Long Story Short’
Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is returning to Netflix for a new adult animated comedy titled Long Story Short. The announcement was made this morning, on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Bojack, one of Netflix’s earliest original animation hits.
The new series will debut in 2025.
Here’s all the details that have been announced about Long Story Short:
- Long Story Short is described as:
An animated comedy about a family, over time. It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”
- Bob-Waksberg will write, showrun, and executive produce the series.
- Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television.
- Lisa Hanawalt (Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie) is supervising producer and will design the original art for the series.
- ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), is producing out of their Los Angeles animation studio. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will serve as co-executive producers.