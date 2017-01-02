Glassdoor Is A Great Tool To Learn About Studio Environments and Salaries
Animation dream job or sweatshop: this site can help you find the answer.
The Disney Company Needs To Get Out of Trump’s Bed
Insomniac Games Condemns Trump’s Immigration Ban As ‘Deplorable,’ Says Will Harm The Company
Cartoon Network Orders ‘Summer Camp Island’ Series by Julia Pott
Watch the Trailer For ‘Hollywood’s Greatest Trick’ About How VFX Artists Get Screwed
‘Confessions of A Breastimator’ by Jisu Kim
‘The Trolley Problem’ by Eoin Duffy
‘The History of 100 Years of Women’s Health Care At Planned Parenthood’ by Kirsten Lepore and Lena Dunham
‘Vicious Cycle’ by Michael Marczewski
‘Pine Devil’ by David Romero
‘Animal Crackers’ Will Not Be Released Around National Animal Crackers Day
The producers of “Animal Crackers” blame the film’s delayed release on “slimy” and “bad” Hollywood people.
Disney Releases Final Trailer for Live-Action ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Disney Wins Producers Guild of America Award for 9th Time in 11 Years
2017 Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature, Animated Short, VFX
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
“Adventure Time” writer Julia Pott is getting her own Cartoon Network series.
‘Samurai Jack’ New Episodes Debut on March 11
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
