ILM Animation Supervisor Hal Hickel Explains How To Add Personality To A Star Wars Droid
Just how do you give a Star Wars droid a personality?
Tyrus Wong, ‘Bambi’ Production Designer, Dies at 106
Sorry, Women: You Won’t Be Directing Any Major U.S. Animation Releases in 2017
A Complete List of Every Song in Illumination’s ‘Sing’
Preview: 60+ Animated Feature Films to Look for in 2017
Latest News
Cartoon Brew Video Pick of the Day
-
‘Johnny Bubble’ by Alan Resnick
‘Casse-croûte’ by Burcu Sankur and Geoffrey Godet
‘Monkey Love Experiments’ by Ainslie Henderson and Will Anderson
‘Sea Child’ by Minha Kim
‘Alike’ by Daniel Martínez Lara and Rafa Cano Méndez
Interviews
Feature Films
-
ILM Animation Supervisor Hal Hickel Explains How To Add Personality To A Star Wars Droid
Just how do you give a Star Wars droid a personality?
-
How They Pulled Off That Insane Swimming Pool Scene in ‘Passengers’
-
Sorry, Women: You Won’t Be Directing Any Major U.S. Animation Releases in 2017
-
A Complete List of Every Song in Illumination’s ‘Sing’
Artist of the Day
Tech & Tools
-
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
A peek into the latest tests from a hotly anticipated hand-drawn animated feature.
-
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
-
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
-
46 Artists From 16 Countries Made ‘Duel’ Using Artella’s Online Platform [Exclusive]
-
Unity Has Released Rigged Characters and Environment Art Assets from ‘Adam’
Television
-
‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ is 50 Years Old Today—And It’s Still Great
We celebrate the 50th anniversary of the holiday classic with a gallery of rare artwork from the film.
-
Mukpuddy’s Rare Feat: An Original Animated Series From New Zealand
-
Cartoon Network Ups Lelash and Wigzell to SVP Roles
-
Netflix Looks To Australia For Its New Adult Series ‘Pacific Heat’
-