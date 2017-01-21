Animation Artists React to The Inauguration of Donald Trump
We look at how animation artists are reacting to the inauguration of casino owner and reality TV host Donald Trump as new U.S. president.
NFB Launches ‘Naked Island,’ A Dark Series of Micro-Shorts by Top Animators
Masaaki Yuasa Directed Yet Another Animated Feature, ‘Lu Over The Wall’
Watch The Online Premiere of Spela Cadez’s Festival Hit ‘Boles’
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
Latest News
Cartoon Brew Video Pick of the Day
-
‘The History of 100 Years of Women’s Health Care At Planned Parenthood’ by Kirsten Lepore and Lena Dunham
‘Vicious Cycle’ by Michael Marczewski
‘Pine Devil’ by David Romero
‘Blooms 2’ by John Edmark
‘Scavengers’ by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner
Interviews
Feature Films
-
Watch The VFX Frenzy in ‘Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back’
Chinese filmmakers have an everything-and-the-kitchen-sink mentality when it comes to vfx, not that that’s a bad thing.
-
Masaaki Yuasa Directed Yet Another Animated Feature, ‘Lu Over The Wall’
-
GKIDS Launches New English Trailer for ‘My Life As A Zucchini’
-
Sony Will Release 3 Animated Features in 2017 Plus A New Short by Genndy Tartakovsky
Artist of the Day
Tech & Tools
-
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
-
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
-
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
-
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
-
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
Television
-
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
A European cg series “My Knight and Me” makes it to the U.S. shores via Cartoon Network.
-
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
-
Here’s A New Look At ABC’s Upcoming Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
-
ABC Is Getting Ready to Debut Live-Action/CGI Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
-