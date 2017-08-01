Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Billy West and Mark Hamill Are Dubbing Donald Trump As Cartoon Villains
Hayao Miyazaki Explains How An Idea Forms
ABC Is Getting Ready to Debut Live-Action/CGI Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
‘A Monster Calls’ Used Every Kind of Animation To Tell Its Story
‘Scavengers’ by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner
‘The Sleepwalker’ by Theodore Ushev
‘Order From Chaos’ by Maxime Causeret
‘Handstand’ by Eusong Lee
‘Johnny Bubble’ by Alan Resnick
‘Zootopia’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature
Disney’s “Zootopia” takes the Golden Globe!
‘Monster Trucks’ Lost Paramount $115 Million—And The Film Isn’t Even Out
How VFX Played A Major Role in This ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Carriage Chase
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
12-DVD Complete ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Collection Arrives on Valentine’s Day
The Big Challenges of Making ‘The Tiniest Man in the World!’
‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ is 50 Years Old Today—And It’s Still Great
