VFX Oscar Contenders Share Their Toughest Shots
This year’s Oscar-nominated vfx supervisors name their toughest shots—and they’re not all what you might think.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Will NOT Meet Donald Trump Tomorrow
The Artists Win! Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm To Pay $100 Million in Wage-Theft Lawsuit
Glassdoor Is A Great Tool To Learn About Studio Environments and Salaries
‘Animal Crackers’ Will Not Be Released Around National Animal Crackers Day
Latest News
Cartoon Brew Video Pick of the Day
‘Confessions of A Breastimator’ by Jisu Kim
‘The Trolley Problem’ by Eoin Duffy
‘The History of 100 Years of Women’s Health Care At Planned Parenthood’ by Kirsten Lepore and Lena Dunham
‘Vicious Cycle’ by Michael Marczewski
‘Pine Devil’ by David Romero
Interviews
Feature Films
Cartoon Movie 2017: Six Adult-Skewing Feature Projects To Keep An Eye On
The exciting world of European feature animation will be on display next month at Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, France.
Disney Releases Final Trailer for Live-Action ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Artist of the Day
Tech & Tools
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
Television
Cartoon Network Orders ‘Summer Camp Island’ Series by Julia Pott
“Adventure Time” writer Julia Pott is getting her own Cartoon Network series.
‘Samurai Jack’ New Episodes Debut on March 11
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
