‘Finding Dory’ Director Andrew Stanton and Voice Cast Reacts to Trump’s Screening of Pixar Film
Trump screened “Finding Dory” in the White House today. Here’s what the film’s director and cast thinks.
Disney Wins Producers Guild of America Award for 9th Time in 11 Years
Watch the Trailer For ‘Hollywood’s Greatest Trick’ About How VFX Artists Get Screwed
‘My Life As A Zucchini’ Earns 3 Cesar Nominations
‘The Trolley Problem’ by Eoin Duffy
‘The History of 100 Years of Women’s Health Care At Planned Parenthood’ by Kirsten Lepore and Lena Dunham
‘Vicious Cycle’ by Michael Marczewski
‘Pine Devil’ by David Romero
‘Blooms 2’ by John Edmark
The Producers Guild of America likes Disney Company animated films—A LOT.
2017 Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature, Animated Short, VFX
Here Are Four Oscar-Worthy Animated Features That The Academy Shouldn’t Overlook
Watch The VFX Frenzy in ‘Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back’
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
‘Samurai Jack’ New Episodes Debut on March 11
The new episodes of “Samurai Jack” are coming to TV soon!
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
Here’s A New Look At ABC’s Upcoming Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
