‘Krrish 3,’ An Indian Superhero Film, Has Insane VFX Scenes
It’s a lot of fun to see a superhero film that embraces its cartooniness and uses vfx to do silly, unbelievable things.
‘Cars 3’ Hype Accelerates, But Will It Ignite Future Auto Sales?
Jeffrey Katzenberg Rumored As Candidate for Top Post at Sony
What is The Future of Dreamworks Animation? A Few Thoughts on What’s Happening
Q&A: Director Chris Wedge on the Road to ‘Monster Trucks’
‘Pine Devil’ by David Romero
‘Blooms 2’ by John Edmark
‘Scavengers’ by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner
‘The Sleepwalker’ by Theodore Ushev
‘Order From Chaos’ by Maxime Causeret
‘Cars 3’ Hype Accelerates, But Will It Ignite Future Auto Sales?
What is The Future of Dreamworks Animation? A Few Thoughts on What’s Happening
Q&A: Director Chris Wedge on the Road to ‘Monster Trucks’
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
The first trailer for Disney’s “Tangled: The Series” has finally arrived.
Here’s A New Look At ABC’s Upcoming Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
ABC Is Getting Ready to Debut Live-Action/CGI Hybrid Series ‘Imaginary Mary’
-
12-DVD Complete ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Collection Arrives on Valentine’s Day
