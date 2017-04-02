Meet Spain’s Hottest Animator, Alberto Vázquez, Who Swept The Goya Animation Categories Tonight
Alberto Vázquez made history tonight at the Goya Awards, winning both the animated feature and short film prizes.
Tomorrow in LA: ‘Kubo,’ ‘Moana,’ and ‘Zootopia’ Artists Band Together for ACLU Fundraiser
Cartoon Movie 2017: Six Adult-Skewing Feature Projects To Keep An Eye On
Disney CEO Bob Iger Will NOT Meet Donald Trump Tomorrow
The Artists Win! Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm To Pay $100 Million in Wage-Theft Lawsuit
Cartoon Movie 2017: Six Adult-Skewing Feature Projects To Keep An Eye On
VFX Oscar Contenders Share Their Toughest Shots
‘Animal Crackers’ Will Not Be Released Around National Animal Crackers Day
Dell Targets Artists With The ‘Canvas,’ An Affordable 27-Inch Tablet Monitor
The Dell Canvas could challenge the Wacom Cintiq in the fast-growing tablet monitor market.
Blue Sky, ILM, Sony Imageworks, Weta Digital, and Disney Among 18 Sci-Tech Academy Award Honorees
Sergio Pablos Previews Exciting New ‘Klaus’ Animation Tests
Paul Debevec: A Name You Absolutely Need to Know in CG, VFX, Animation, and VR
Sign Up To Be A Beta Tester of Nimble Collective’s Revolutionary Cloud Animation Platform
Cartoon Network Orders ‘Summer Camp Island’ Series by Julia Pott
“Adventure Time” writer Julia Pott is getting her own Cartoon Network series.
‘Samurai Jack’ New Episodes Debut on March 11
From Short to Cartoon Network Series: How The CG-Animated ‘My Knight and Me’ Made It To TV
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Tangled: The Series’
