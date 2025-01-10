How To Help Animation Industry Workers Who Have Been Displaced By The L.A. Wildfires

[UPDATED WITH NEW FUNDRAISERS: Jan 15 at 1:30am PT] The destructive wildfires that are currently raging across Los Angeles have displaced tens of thousands of Angelenos, including many members of the animation community who have suffered unimaginable losses.

Among the over 9,000 structures damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton Fires are homes that belong to animation industry workers. Below, we have compiled a list of fundraisers for members of our community who have lost their houses. There are many more people in our community who have lost homes, but at this time, we will only link to those who have public fundraising notices.

If your home has been affected by the fires and you wish to be included here, please send us a note. This story will be updated. And if you are able to do so, donate generously to these people.

Devon Giehl and Iain Hendry, writers and producers on The Dragon Prince: FUNDRAISER.

Jed Lackritz, editorial department on shows including Trollstopia, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: FUNDRAISER.

Renee Faundo, storyboard artist on No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and South Park: FUNDRAISER.

Kristin Cummings, vp of originals, Atomic Cartoons; former director of development at Dreamworks Animation TV and creative executive at Nickelodeon: FUNDRAISER.

Jordan Mitchell, background painter on Urkel Saves Santa, Tig n’ Seek, and Carol & the End of the World: FUNDRAISER.

Steve Lowtait, lead background designer on Big City Greens, whose other credits include We Bare Bears, Hey Arnold! and Rugrats: FUNDRAISER.

Amanda Gotera, script coordinator on Apple TV+’s Shape Island and writer at Oddbot on Disney Junior’s Kindergarten: The Musical: FUNDRAISER.

Rachel Wiggins, production coordinator at Titmouse who has worked on Disney+’s Pupstruction and Apple TV+’s Frog and Toad: FUNDRAISER.

Yung Pham, animator whose credits include Moana 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Boss Baby: FUNDRAISER.

Jason Warnesky, stryboard and layout artist on Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and Star Trek: Lower Decks: FUNDRAISER.

Leticia Silva, episode director on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Victor and Valentino: FUNDRAISER.

Vanessa Salas and Osiris Perez. Salas is a stereoscopic layout and compositing artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS); Perez used to work at WDAS as a technical supervisor and is currently lead at Netflix’s Transmedia Innovation R&D Lab: FUNDRAISER.

Chelsea Bayouth, stop-motion puppet fabricator and costume designer who has worked on Robot Chicken, SuperMansion, Buddy Thunderstruck, and Shape Island: FUNDRAISER.

Traci Honda and Erik D. Martin. Honda has been an episode director on Big Mouth, and storyboard artist on Bless the Harts, The Lion Guard, Bojack Horseman, and Mira, Royal Detective. Martin was art director on Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, background designer on Rick and Morty, and background lead on Solar Opposites: FUNDRAISER.

James Jackson, veteran effects animator and effects lead at Dreamworks who has worked on many of the studio’s features: FUNDRAISER.

Susan Fitzer Geiger, film editor whose credits include Spellbound, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Turbo, How to Train your Dragon, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut: FUNDRAISER.

Levon Jihanian, background painter on Over the Garden Wall, Wander Over Yonder, Grimsburg, DC Super Hero Girls, and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie; and art director, Tig n’ Seek: FUNDRAISER.

Steven Seagle, co-founder of Man of Action Studios and co-creator of Ben 10 and Big Hero 6: FUNDRAISER.

Greg Ramsey, industry veteran who has done character layout on Futurama and Mission Hill, and worked in the animation department on Quest for Camelot, Space Jam, and The Swan Princess, among other films: FUNDRAISER.

Jeff Dixon, co-creator and showrunner of Dreamworks Animation and Apple TV+’s Curses: FUNDRAISER.

Malerie Walters, animation supervisor on Strange World and animator on Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Frozen II, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ferdinand, and The Peanuts Movie, among other films: FUNDRAISER.

Tim Heitz, veteran Dreamworks storyboard artist, who made his directorial debut on the tv special Trolls: Holiday in Harmony and was recently co-director of the feature Trolls Band Together: FUNDRAISER.

Bill Reiss, director on Mickey Mouse Shorts; co-executive producer, Fish Hooks; creative director, Chowder; storyboard, Spongebob Squarepants: FUNDRAISER.

Hillary Bradfield and Christopher Heckey. Bradfield is a Disney storyboard artist whose credits include Encanto, Frozen II, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, and Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. She also directed the Disney short Reflect through the studio’s Short Circuit initiative. Heckey has worked at Dreamworks TV Amimation on visual effects and animation pipeline TD: FUNDRAISER.

Ashley Bradley, creator of Disney+’s Marvel anthology series What If…?, as well as a writer on Trollhunters and 3Below: FUNDRAISER.

Dave Wasson, showrunner of Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! and creator of Cartoon Network’s Time Squad: FUNDRAISER.

Ben Mekler, staff writer on Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, story editor on Final Space, and writer and co-executive producer on Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: FUNDRAISER.

Greg Sextro, a sound mixer who had recently moved from New York to Los Angeles and who has mixed many independent animated film projects, including shorts and features by Bill Plympton, Signe Baumane, Nina Paley, and Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata: FUNDRAISER.

Jinko Gotoh, whose various producing credits include Finding Nemo, Klaus, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Little Prince, and The Illusionist. While Gotoh lost her own home, this fundraiser on her behalf will be distributed to help others in need: FUNDRAISER.

Chuck Peil, a 30-year veteran of Reel FX and vp of business development and strategic partnerships at the studio, which has produced films like The Book of Life, Rumble, The Monkey King, Back to the Outback, Scoob!, and the upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants: FUNDRAISER.

Tim Lamb, a veteran character designer and art director at Dreamworks who has worked on the Trolls franchise, Megamind, Rise of the Guardians, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and who was most recently production designer of Dreamworks Animation and Netflix’s Orion and the Dark: FUNDRAISER.

Bill Flores, a background painter and layout artist on series including Exploding Kittens, Clone High, Mickey Mouse Shorts, Uncle Grandpa, Clarence, Sanjay and Craig, Chowder, and Rugrats: FUNDRAISER.

Jeremy Polgar, animation supervisor of X-Men ’97, who has also done animation on Space Dandy, storyboard supervision on OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, and directed on Netflix’s Centaurworld: FUNDRAISER.

Anthony Chun, an animation director on Rick and Morty, The Batman, King of the Hill, and Bob’s Burgers: FUNDRAISER.