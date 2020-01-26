Animation Industry Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Glen Keane, who directed Dear Basketball, released a statement this afternoon:

Words fail us… but we will never forget such a blessing. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/EtQpUz9Cua — Glen Keane (@GlenKeanePrd) January 26, 2020

Members of the animation community have joined countless others in responding to Bryant’s death. Here is what people are saying:

Speechless. So tragic. RIP and thanks to one of the most incredible athletes I’ve ever seen…my heart goes out to his family. #KobeBryant — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) January 26, 2020

Devastating news. Got the opportunity to meet and work with Kobe and have some great conversations. My heart breaks for his family. Rest in Peace my brother. #ripkobe — Bruce W. Smith (@BruceAlmighteee) January 26, 2020

Gutted to hear about Kobe’s helicopter crash. Just terrible. I’m not a sports fan, but I do know that Kobe was incredibly nice to me, and was like a kid in a candy store at the Oscars when his film won. Love to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i9c4QHXKls — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) January 26, 2020

But there was only one of him for a reason. One amazing Kobe Byrant. My heart aches on this tragic morning, for his family and for the lives he’s touched and inspired. #ThanksKobe — Barb Kalustian (@bobbinskydraws) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Stunned by the Kobe news. I met with him a couple times in 2017 about his animation projects. He had big plans, loved animation and storytelling. Extremely focused, energetic, imaginative and engaged. Turning his Wizenard sports-world book into films was his next dream. So sad. — Clay Kaytis (@ClayKaytis) January 26, 2020

I can only echo Clay’s thoughts about Kobe and his love and deep knowledge of animation. I always remember his visit to the studio and how giddy and thrilled to be there he was.🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/yMgfRghHIB — marlon west (@marlonw) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts learning the news along with the world of Kobe. I admired this short so much and was truly looking forward to what he had in store for the medium. The stories he wanted to tell 2018 Oscar winner animation short film | dear basketballhttps://t.co/CQrfPIi0u1 — Monique (@SimplyRobotix) January 26, 2020

I thought “does Kobe think he knows me? Why is he staring me down?” I passed & he went back to laughing w/ his kids. Then I realized I was wearing a Clippers t-shirt. My heart breaks for the loving family. — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) January 26, 2020

I thought I could hold it together. And then I saw this. #RIPMomba #RIPGigi https://t.co/09pJ0epz29 — Rob Edwards (@IamRobEdwards) January 26, 2020

All choked up today, Kobe was my favorite player, & as a father I’m heartbroken over his daughter as well

Thoughts and prayers go out their family and friends #RIP24 pic.twitter.com/TOG97SFpFk — Mike Yosh (@Mike_Yosh) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant had real charisma, savvy, intelligence and a killer instinct. He ‘took no prisoners’ in basketball & demanded excellence from everyone he associated with. We are all lucky to have seen his greatness. Thank you Kobe for all that you’ve done #Lakers #Legend #LosAngeles — Louie del Carmen (@LouiedelCarmen) January 26, 2020