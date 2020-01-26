Animation Industry Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Retired NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash this morning in Calabasas, California. The NY Times is following the story.
Bryant wrote, starred in, and executive produced the animated short Dear Basketball (pictured at top), which won the Oscar and Annie for best animated short in 2018. Bryant was the first African-American filmmaker to win an Oscar in the animated short category.
At the time of his death, Bryant was developing other animation projects through his production company, Granity Studios.