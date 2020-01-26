RIP

Animation Industry Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

| | Be the First to Comment!

Retired NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash this morning in Calabasas, California. The NY Times is following the story.

Bryant wrote, starred in, and executive produced the animated short Dear Basketball (pictured at top), which won the Oscar and Annie for best animated short in 2018. Bryant was the first African-American filmmaker to win an Oscar in the animated short category.

At the time of his death, Bryant was developing other animation projects through his production company, Granity Studios.

Glen Keane, who directed Dear Basketball, released a statement this afternoon:

Members of the animation community have joined countless others in responding to Bryant’s death. Here is what people are saying:

View this post on Instagram

RIP. #kobebryant #kobe #24

A post shared by Khary Randolph (@kharyrandolph) on

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe it… RIP Champ. #KobeBryant

A post shared by Bobby Alcid Rubio (@bobbyrubio) on

Latest News from Cartoon Brew