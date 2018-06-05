REPORT: There Was An Internal Battle At Disney Over This Children’s Book Starring Disgraced Animation Chief John Lasseter

The Walt Disney Company has found a unique way to deal with the sticky situation over the fate of John Lasseter: release a children’s book narrated by and starring the sabbatical-loving chief creative officer of Walt Disney and Pixar animation studios.

The illustrated kids’ book Disney Parks Presents Jungle Cruise stars Lasseter as the skipper of the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland, a job that he actually held in the 1970s. It’s due in bookstores July 3.

The story behind the making of the book may be more interesting than the book itself. Here’s what we know: apparently, the book was already illustrated and mostly completed last November when Lasseter was accused of groping, kissing, and otherwise harassing women for over a decade.