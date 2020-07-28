2020 Daytime Emmys: ‘Elena Of Avalor,’ ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Top Animation Categories

Apple TV+ competed for the first time this year, but failed to take either of the animation-related awards it was up for: Snoopy in Space (short format children’s program) and Ghostwriter (main title and graphic design). Disney Junior and Disney Channel’s The Rocketeer, the third-most-nominated show with five nods, came away empty-handed.
It was a happy night for veteran songwriter Alan Menken, whose win (along with Glenn Slater) for best original song on Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure placed him in the elite category of EGOT: a recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Although he received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990, this marked Menken’s first competitive Emmy win. He is only the 16th person to join the club.
Here are the animation winners:
Short Format Children’s Program
Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia — YouTube.com
Preschool Children’s Animated Series
Ask the Storybots — Netflix
Children’s Animated Series
The Dragon Prince — Netflix
Special Class Animated Program
The Last Kids on Earth — Netflix
Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Green Eggs and Ham — Netflix
Writing for an Animated Program
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel
Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior
Directing for an Animated Program
Disney Mickey Mouse — Disney Channel
Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Tumble Leaf — Amazon Prime Video
Performer in an Animated Program
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants — Nickelodeon
Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies — Disney Junior
Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — HBO
Main Title for an Animated Program
(joint winner)
The Casagrandes — Nickelodeon
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel
Sound Mixing For An Animated Program
Batman: Hush — Amazon Prime Video
Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior
Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Batman: Hush — Amazon Prime Video
Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior
Editing for an Animated Program
Disney Mickey Mouse — Disney Channel
Music Direction And Composition
The Tom & Jerry Show — Boomerang
Original Song In A Children’s, Young Adult, Or Animated Program
“Waiting in the Wings”
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel