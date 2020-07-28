Daytime Emmy winners 2020 Daytime Emmy winners 2020
AwardsTV

2020 Daytime Emmys: ‘Elena Of Avalor,’ ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Top Animation Categories

| | Be the First to Comment!

The winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in children’s, lifestyle, and animation programming, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), were announced on Sunday in a live-streamed ceremony.

In the animation categories, the big winners of the night were the two shows that went in with the most nominations: Disney Junior’s Elena of Avalor and Disney Channel’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, both of which picked up three prizes. Disney Channel took five prizes in total, and Disney Junior and Netflix came next with four apiece. Netflix had the distinction of winning for four different shows.

The other two animated works that won multiple prizes are Amazon Prime Video’s Batman: Hush and Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse.

Apple TV+ competed for the first time this year, but failed to take either of the animation-related awards it was up for: Snoopy in Space (short format children’s program) and Ghostwriter (main title and graphic design). Disney Junior and Disney Channel’s The Rocketeer, the third-most-nominated show with five nods, came away empty-handed.

It was a happy night for veteran songwriter Alan Menken, whose win (along with Glenn Slater) for best original song on Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure placed him in the elite category of EGOT: a recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Although he received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990, this marked Menken’s first competitive Emmy win. He is only the 16th person to join the club.

Here are the animation winners:

Short Format Children’s Program

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia — YouTube.com

Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the Storybots — Netflix

Children’s Animated Series

The Dragon Prince — Netflix

Special Class Animated Program

The Last Kids on Earth — Netflix

Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Green Eggs and Ham — Netflix

Writing for an Animated Program

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel

Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior

Directing for an Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse — Disney Channel

Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Tumble Leaf — Amazon Prime Video

Performer in an Animated Program

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants — Nickelodeon

Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies — Disney Junior

Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — HBO

Main Title for an Animated Program

(joint winner)
The Casagrandes — Nickelodeon
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel

Sound Mixing For An Animated Program

Batman: Hush — Amazon Prime Video

Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior

Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Batman: Hush — Amazon Prime Video

Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor — Disney Junior

Editing for an Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse — Disney Channel

Music Direction And Composition

The Tom & Jerry Show — Boomerang

Original Song In A Children’s, Young Adult, Or Animated Program

“Waiting in the Wings”
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Disney Channel

Animation news you can use
Support independent publishing

Your membership will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you. Support Cartoon Brew for as little as $1 a week — the process is fast and easy.

Become A Member   

Past winners

Latest News from Cartoon Brew