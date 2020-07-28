2020 Daytime Emmys: ‘Elena Of Avalor,’ ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Top Animation Categories

The winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in children’s, lifestyle, and animation programming, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), were announced on Sunday in a live-streamed ceremony.

In the animation categories, the big winners of the night were the two shows that went in with the most nominations: Disney Junior’s Elena of Avalor and Disney Channel’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, both of which picked up three prizes. Disney Channel took five prizes in total, and Disney Junior and Netflix came next with four apiece. Netflix had the distinction of winning for four different shows.

The other two animated works that won multiple prizes are Amazon Prime Video’s Batman: Hush and Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse.