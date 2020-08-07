A24 Picks Up Online Pilot ‘Hazbin Hotel’ For Series

A24, the independent distributor and production company known for art house hits like Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and Moonlight, announced this afternoon that it will produce a series based on the online pilot Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano launched the pilot on her Youtube channel last October, and it has since been viewed over 41 million times. She spoke with Cartoon Brew last year about how she built her online Youtube presence Vivziepop, which currently has over 3.6 million subscribers.

Here is the synopsis for the adult-skewing Hazbin Hotel: